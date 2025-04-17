Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.