Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

POR opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

