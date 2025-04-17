Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

