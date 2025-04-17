Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $15,146,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $16,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

