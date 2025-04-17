Sunrun’s (RUN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 991,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,911.27. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 593.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294,947 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after buying an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $31,022,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $18,500,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

