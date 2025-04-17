Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 2554317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.03).

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.19. The company has a market capitalization of £973.18 million, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.