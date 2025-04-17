Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 55.5% in March

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SRZN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Surrozen Stock Performance

SRZN stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($6.56). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surrozen will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surrozen

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 1,034,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,999,991.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 795,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,767.60. The trade was a -432.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surrozen by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 196,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 167,655 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

