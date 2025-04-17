Susquehanna Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $8.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.84 million, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 296.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 135,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after buying an additional 60,633 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

