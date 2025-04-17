Susquehanna Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $28.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of HP opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,708,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $21,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 441,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $10,931,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

