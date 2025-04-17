Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $1,100.00 to $965.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $910.00.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

ASML stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $640.50. 508,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ASML by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

