Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $18.79. 203,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,254,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Specifically, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $84,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,804.63. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

