Synovus Financial Corp Has $930,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.4 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $349.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.86 and a 200-day moving average of $382.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.