Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,105,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 43,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.31 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

