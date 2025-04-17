Synovus Financial Corp Invests $742,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Azenta by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Azenta by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Azenta by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.