Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.