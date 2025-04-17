Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,466 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMOM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,988,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,398,000 after acquiring an additional 794,569 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.