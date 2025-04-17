Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,328 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,989 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,183,000 after purchasing an additional 218,509 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,837 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

