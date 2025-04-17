Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,589 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

