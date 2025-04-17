Synovus Financial Corp Sells 8,488 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $5,585,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $13,921,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

EQR opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 101.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,634.42. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

