Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

