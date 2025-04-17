Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.0 days.

Taikisha Price Performance

Taikisha has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Get Taikisha alerts:

Taikisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.