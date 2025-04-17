Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $152.94. Approximately 12,700,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,865,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $793.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.