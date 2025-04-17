TD Securities Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$7.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELLFree Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ventum Financial upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.08.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The company has a market cap of C$977.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.46 and a 12-month high of C$7.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

