TD Securities Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$7.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ventum Financial upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.08.
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
