TD Securities Lowers Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$17.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

CFP traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,878. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$12.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

