TD Securities Lowers Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$17.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.
CFP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFP
Canfor Trading Down 1.7 %
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.