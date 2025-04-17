TD Securities Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

ESI opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,500.00. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$29,694.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,329. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.