TD SYNNEX (SNX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX):

  • 4/11/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/11/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/11/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $147.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $154.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2025 – TD SYNNEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/20/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $138.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2025 – TD SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/25/2025 – TD SYNNEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/21/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 709,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,333 shares of company stock worth $3,886,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,685,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,323,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,663,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,738,000 after acquiring an additional 237,587 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 323,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

