TD SYNNEX (SNX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX):

4/11/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $147.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $154.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – TD SYNNEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $138.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – TD SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – TD SYNNEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2025 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 709,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,333 shares of company stock worth $3,886,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,685,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,323,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,663,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,738,000 after acquiring an additional 237,587 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 323,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

