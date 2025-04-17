TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TPCS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.13. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechPrecision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechPrecision by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechPrecision by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

