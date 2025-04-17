Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

TIKK remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.50. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.