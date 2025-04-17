Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $461.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

