Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Telesat worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Telesat Stock Performance

Telesat stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Telesat Corp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $235.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($4.69). Telesat had a net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $88.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.60 million.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

