Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,663,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,138 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $65,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,653,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tenable by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after buying an additional 177,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 201,360 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,482.96. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.