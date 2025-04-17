Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,706 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,478,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 502,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

