Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 394,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

