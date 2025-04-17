TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 3,187,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,490,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WULF. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $880.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

