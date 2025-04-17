Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 131.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 15.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

