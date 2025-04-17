Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

