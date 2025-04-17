Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,025,000. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $241.55 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $776.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

