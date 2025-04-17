Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,919. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

