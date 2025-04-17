Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,914.30. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.