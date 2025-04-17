Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,914.30. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
