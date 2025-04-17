Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,995,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82 shares of company stock worth $107,353. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,277.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,315.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,274.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $555.71 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

