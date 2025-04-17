The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10,372.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

