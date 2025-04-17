The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

