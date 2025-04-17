The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Clorox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CLX opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average of $156.79. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

