The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 82,105 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $159,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.