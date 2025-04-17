The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

