The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,334,601 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,312,000 after acquiring an additional 422,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

