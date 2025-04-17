The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

