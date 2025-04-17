The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $390.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

