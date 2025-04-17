The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

