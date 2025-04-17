Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $647.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $647.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE TMO opened at $436.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.26. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $409.85 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

